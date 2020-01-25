advertisement

The Masked Singer’s fifth competitor has been revealed – who is behind the Daisy mask?

In The Masked Singer, a cast of famous faces compete to offer the best musical performance while keeping their true identity hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel – composed of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and guest judge of the week Donny Osmond – and a studio audience vote for their favorite performances while trying to guess the identities of the singers.

Tonight’s fifth episode has seen the eight remaining mystery celebrities clash again: Duck, Daisy, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Who is behind the mask?

At the end of the fifth show, it was revealed that Daisy’s identity was the American singer, songwriter and conductor Kelis.

Kelis as Daisy

After her release, Kelis said, “It was fun. If I had to start all over again, I certainly would have done something a little more dramatic or elaborate because it’s me, but it was cute and definitely done. his work!”

When asked why she participated, Kelis replied, “My two boys. They were really the main reason. They thought it was the coolest thing in the world. So I did it for them. “

In the episode, the remaining celebrities clashed with a whole new performance.

After each song, the panel gave their opinion on the performance and their best guesses about who was behind the mask.

Then, after all the performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite with Fox, Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Unicorn winning the most votes (in no particular order).

The two acts with the fewest votes – Daisy and Monster – clashed where the panel decided who would leave.

Rita had correctly guessed Kelis but the other panelists guessed included East Flower.

Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee will go ahead with the episode next weekend.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV where the seven remaining candidates will perform again and another will have his identity revealed.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

