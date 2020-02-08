advertisement

Two other laws were passed The greatest dancer in the latest results from tonight’s live broadcast.

It was the second week of the parade this weekend and ten acts remained – but TWO were seen at home this evening (Saturday February 8).

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison were back with their deeds in order to win the votes of the viewers.

After everyone performed in concert for the second time, it was up to viewers to vote for their favorite. Once the lines were closed, the two acts with the fewest votes were revealed.

The Greatest Dancer Results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced public votes this weekend (February 8) as the Dark Angels hip hop dance team from the Oti team and the street dance duo of Matthew Ross and Travis have been eliminated.

Now eight acts remain in the competition with a cash prize of £ 50,000 to be won and the chance to play on Come strictly dance.

Cheryl’s team is currently made up of Duo Lily & Joseph and all the male contemporary dance groups Brothers of Dance.

The Oti team is made up of the contemporary group Vale and the Latin couple and ballroom Michael & Jowita.

Todrick’s team includes contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and the contemporary mixed dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, Matthew’s team includes contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin and contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison.

In live performances, each act is assigned a new challenge each week for its performance. This could be an accessory that they need to include or a theme that they need to incorporate into their routine.

In addition to the votes of viewers, the audience of The Greatest Dancer studio could also vote for their favorite.

Meanwhile, the last live broadcast featured a special performance by Anne-Marie who performed her new song ‘Birthday’ in collaboration with the incredible Boy Blue.

The Greatest Dancer continues live Saturday night on BBC One.

The episodes are available to watch in their entirety online via BBC iPlayer.

