It was the first week of this weekend’s parades and twelve acts remained – but TWO were seen at home this evening.

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison returned with their competitors to win the votes of the viewers.

After everyone had played live for the first time, it was up to viewers to vote for their favorite. Once the lines were closed, the two acts with the fewest votes were revealed.

The Greatest Dancer Results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes tonight (February 1) because all of the women in Cheryl’s jazz group The Queens and Todrick’s solo commercial dancer Ryan Gibson have been eliminated .

Now ten acts remain in the competition with a cash prize of £ 50,000 to be won and the chance to play on Come strictly dance.

Cheryl’s team is currently made up of Duo Lily & Joseph and all the male contemporary dance groups Brothers of Dance.

The Oti team is made up of the Dark Angels hip hop dance team, the contemporary group Vale and the Latin pair and ballroom Michael & Jowita

Todrick’s team includes contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and the contemporary mixed dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, Matthew’s team includes contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin, contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison and street dance duo Ross and Travis.

In live performances, each act is assigned a new challenge each week for its performance. This could be an accessory that they need to include or a theme that they need to incorporate into their routine.

In addition to the votes of viewers, the audience of The Greatest Dancer studio could also vote for their favorite.

Meanwhile, the first live performance presented a large group performance with England has an incredible talent stars Diversity dance with the dance captains as well as the hosts Alesha and Jordan.

The Greatest Dancer continues live Saturday night on BBC One.

The episodes are available to watch in their entirety online via BBC iPlayer.

