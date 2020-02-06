advertisement

Here’s a full recap of tonight Love Island 2020 recoupling of the results as concluded the twist of Casa Amor.

Earlier this week, the original islanders were divided into two villas.

The girls stayed in the original villa where they were joined by six new boys while the original boys went to Casa Amor with six new ladies.

advertisement

This evening, the two villas met as each of the original islanders decided whether they wanted to regroup with their original partner or couple with one of the new islanders.

So, whose relationships have been tested? Who decided to stay with their current partner? Who is paired? And who ended up single?

Love Island 2020 Recoupling Results

Rebecca has partnered with new boy Jordan. Rebecca was previously single after Wallace’s elimination.

Mike has teamed up with the new daughter Priscilla. Mike was previously single after Sophie’s elimination.

Jess has partnered with new boy Ched. Jess was previously paired with Luke M.

Luke M coupled with the new daughter Natalia. Luke M was previously paired with Jess.

Luke T and Siânnise have mated to each other.

Demi chose to pull herself together with Nas but he teamed up with the new girl Eva.

Finn and Paige have mated to each other.

Shaughna chose to be closer to Callum but he associated with the new girl Molly.

As a result, the original Islanders Demi and Shaughna were left alone but stayed in the villa.

Meanwhile, the new islanders who weren’t chosen as a couple – Jamie, Jade, Biggs, Alexi, George and Josh – left the villa.

In tonight’s episode, host Laura Whitmore appeared in the villa to announce the recoupling.

Laura said to those currently in the main villa, “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a huge decision to make.

“I will now ask you one by one if you want to stay with your current partner, who has been living at Casa Amor for a few days, or if you want to pull yourself together with one of these boys standing in front of you.”

“The boys also had to make the decision to stay with you or join one of the girls at Casa Amor.”

Laura added, “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate test of the relationship. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys decided to do. “

Love Island 2020 continues every evening at 9 p.m. on iTV2.

You can watch full episodes on ITV HUb.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement