advertisement

Results of the skills competition and some video highlights



Tom Gulitti from NHL.com: Shooting Stars

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 22 points (two in tiebreaker)

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 22 points

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues, 22 points

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames, 20 points

Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada, 15 points

David Perron, St. Louis Blues, 14 points

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, 14 points

Hilary Knight, USA, 14 points

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 10 points

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, 6 points

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07l5gcN0clA (/ embed)

Tom Gulitti: Hardest Shot Final Score.

Shea Weber 106.5

John Carlson 104.5

Elias Pettersson 102.4

Mark Giordano 102.1

Victor Hedman 102.1

Seth Jones 98.8

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFblIA90QVI (/ embed)

Tom Gulitti: Accuracy shooting final.

Slavin 9,505 seconds

Draisaitl 10,257

Huberdeau 13,704

Pietrangelo 13,763

Bertuzzi 13.868 seconds

Scheifele 15,160

Hertl 17,161

Hischier 19,550

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBjAIk8RWsg (/ embed)

Tom Gulitti: final series shot

Binnington 10 saves

Vasilevskiy 9

Andersen 7

Markstrom 5

Holtby 5

Jarry 4

Helleybuyck 4

Rittich 4

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wxBypkb_pk (/ embed)

Mathew Barzal 13.175 seconds

Connor McDavid 13,215

Chris Kreider 13.509

Jack Acorn 13,540

Nathan MacKinnon 13,895

Anthony Duclair 14.005

Travis Konecny ​​14,113

Quinn Hughes 14,263

Barzal missed Dylan Larkin’s record by .003.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVqgnSqe8ZI (/ embed)

Women 3 vs 3 – Canada 2 – USA 1

Rebecca Johnston 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ZGpPXsxLfI

– Here is your recording @ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020

🚨 Melody Daoust 2-0 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YkQwv6jWIQ

– Here is your recording @ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020

🚨 Hilary Knight 2-1 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/R9kMWECTYF

– Here is your recording @ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020

advertisement