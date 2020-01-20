advertisement

Completing plans to increase retirement age will cost the new government up to € 470 million a year, Fianna Fáil said.

And if a transition pension is introduced that covers those who are unemployed at age 65, an additional € 150 million will be payable annually, said spokesman for the Party for Social Protection, Willie O’Dea.

The comments come from the fact that political parties are under pressure because of plans to raise the statutory retirement age to 67 from next year and to 68 from the beginning of 2028.

In the morning in Ireland, Mr. O’Dea also confirmed Fianna Fáil’s plans to ban contracts that force workers to leave their jobs at 65. He added that in the event of an election, his party would ensure that there would be no “signing” for people who had withdrawn.

Regina Doherty, the Minister of Employment and Social Protection, said it was “very doubtful whether the ban on contracts was unconstitutional since most people sign their contracts freely”.

“It is part of their property rights and according to our constitution, any interference by the state in these rights must be necessary and proportionate.”

public sector

She noted that the government had tried to allow people in the public sector “over whom we have control to allow them to work until they are 70 years old.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said at the weekend that Fine Gael would reintroduce a transitional pension if he came back to power. It was abolished in 2014 when the statutory retirement age was raised to 66.

In the morning, Ireland said Ms. Doherty that the idea for a reintroduced interim payment is that people aged 65 and over who need to retire don’t have to register until retirement begins. “I agree that it’s not fair to go on the fool,” she said.

Mr O’Dea said a government led by Fianna Fáil would provide for a retirement age review, but insisted that any regulation in the future must be “sustainable” so that younger people could have a realistic expectation of a state pension if they did do retire.

The minister pointed out that the step towards increasing the retirement age results from a 2007 social security fund review that pays the pensions. There are now more pensioners than workers, she said. “There is a time bomb for retirement, saying that the plan to increase the age at which people start receiving state pension was in effect” because we have to make it sustainable “.

