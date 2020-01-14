advertisement

JERMYN, Pa. – The house on Madison Avenue in Jermyn certainly does not look like a museum or tourist destination, a library center or even the home of a historic society.

“It’s disastrous and we’re going to turn it into a beautiful, hospitable tourist attraction with a history you can’t believe,” said Joanne Wilson of the Jermyn Historical Society.

At the moment, the Jermyn Historical Society is crammed into a nearby parsonage with no more room for all historical artifacts. So, a few months ago, the association bought the building in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.

Volunteers have worked on it every day.

This was originally a Welsh church from the 19th century, later a house, then apartments and then another house.

“We want it to be as ready as possible for the public to participate in this year’s sesquicentennial, so I have huge goals for this place,” said Bruce Smallacombe of the Jermyn Historical Society.

The historic members have applied for a state grant of $ 50,000. They hope they receive that money so that they can use it to make it the milestone they want.

“It’s full of all kinds of information that people can come in to read and view and it’s great,” said Kay Fedirko of the Jermyn Historical Society.

Historical society needs volunteers to realize this library / museum / tourist attraction, but they said they knew it would happen.

“We have high goals and we are going to achieve those goals,” said Wilson.

