The big game is just days away and thousands of Americans are getting ready to watch Super Bowl 54 eating with friends.

It is one of the biggest days of the year for local bars, restaurants and pizzerias.

Thirsty Fish in downtown Traverse City awaits large crowds.

“Super Bowl Sunday at a sports bar is one of those iconic days of the year,” said Thirsty Fish owner Don Walters. “Sports bars pretty much have the Super Bowl Sunday.”

The pizzerias don’t hurt too much either.

Domino’s Pizza says it was one of the busiest five delivery days of the year. They sell 2 million pizzas, 40% more than a normal Sunday.

In Traverse City, many stores will also be busy launching hundreds of pizzas for hungry fans.

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders is set to hit big numbers this weekend.

“On Sunday, we will probably launch another 60 or 50 widths,” said Brandon Gamelin, an employee of Mancino.

They will also review the rest of the menu, including the wings.

The National Chicken Council predicts that Americans will eat 1.4 billion wings on Sunday. Last year Mancino did not have enough to meet the demand, but they say they will not repeat this error.

“Double the wings, make sure everything is restocked and ready to go,” said Gamelin.

So no matter who comes out on top in Miami, local restaurants will win big.

“It will definitely be a good Super Bowl on Sunday,” said Gamelin.

