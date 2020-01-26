advertisement

OLD FORGE, Pa. – Lauren Belko has lived here all her life.

When Hodgkin’s lymphoma was diagnosed with her last year, there was no doubt that her hometown would support her.

“It’s a very small town, but as you can see, we don’t do anything small,” said Belko. “Everything is over, crazy, overwhelming and big and that is the only way. Community support is number one and I am once again very grateful.”

advertisement

People grabbed Cusumano’s Restaurant for a benefit in honor of Lauren. People in the community donated lottery baskets.

And while Cusumano’s was cooking, all the food was served by other restaurants in the city.

“It’s unbelievable, the number of donations that came in for this,” T.J. Cusumano, Cucumano’s owner, said. “From every restaurant in Old Forge, restaurants in Duryea and through the valley have really helped.”

Lauren’s fiance and her family were the spearheads of the effort that would help her pay for further cancer treatment.

“We are so grateful that, you know, she’s here and it’s a curable disease,” said Lauren’s fiancé Sean Madden. “We have about five and a half months to go and then she is free. At the end of that, I think the biggest thing is getting married in June.”

“This is not easy for all of us to continue. My fiance and my parents, my sister and my entire family are just overwhelmed by everyone here,” Belko said. “Again, very grateful, we are very grateful for what we have in life now.”

Lauren says that the sense of community was priceless here.

41.367987

-75.737574

.

advertisement