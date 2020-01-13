Jeff Ostrowski @ bio561
Monday
January 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm
Find out here about the latest restaurant controls by city.
The Palm Beach Post restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more information on restaurant visits, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant tour app by clicking here.
During the week of January 6th to 11th, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at the following locations:
BOCA RATON
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2301 Glades Road
Greek restaurant Galini, 7491 N. Federal Highway
BOYNTON BEACH
Chris Taverna, 4774 N. Congress Ave.
Duffy’s Sports Grill, 4746 N. Congress Ave.
Pollo Campero, 750 N. Congress Ave.
GREENACRES
Duffy’s Sports Grill, 6864 Forest Hill Blvd.
SEE VALUE
Nathan’s C-Store, Florida’s Turnpike Mile Marker 94
WEST PALM BEACH
Island Grill, 5098 Forest Hill Blvd.
John Smith Subs, 1048 S. Military Trail
Sloan’s, 112 Clematis
Wpb Dugout Hotel LLC, 1675 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
CLOSURES
Karens Crystal Land Inc., which operates as Tempura House at Clint Moore Road 9858 in a suburb of Boca Raton, was closed after an inspection on January 10th of the dry storage area. The inspectors also identified four interim and two basic violations. An employee said on Monday that the restaurant had been reopened after “thorough cleaning”.
jostrowski@pbpost.com
@ bio561