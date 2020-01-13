advertisement

The Palm Beach Post restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more information on restaurant visits, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant tour app by clicking here.

During the week of January 6th to 11th, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at the following locations:

BOCA RATON

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2301 Glades Road

Greek restaurant Galini, 7491 N. Federal Highway

BOYNTON BEACH

Chris Taverna, 4774 N. Congress Ave.

Duffy’s Sports Grill, 4746 N. Congress Ave.

Pollo Campero, 750 N. Congress Ave.

GREENACRES

Duffy’s Sports Grill, 6864 Forest Hill Blvd.

SEE VALUE

Nathan’s C-Store, Florida’s Turnpike Mile Marker 94

WEST PALM BEACH

Island Grill, 5098 Forest Hill Blvd.

John Smith Subs, 1048 S. Military Trail

Sloan’s, 112 Clematis

Wpb Dugout Hotel LLC, 1675 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

CLOSURES

Karens Crystal Land Inc., which operates as Tempura House at Clint Moore Road 9858 in a suburb of Boca Raton, was closed after an inspection on January 10th of the dry storage area. The inspectors also identified four interim and two basic violations. An employee said on Monday that the restaurant had been reopened after “thorough cleaning”.

