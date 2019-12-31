Antonio Fins @PBPoliticsFins
Tuesday
December 31, 2019 at 11:22 am
Eleven restaurants in Palm Beach County got perfect results last week.
The following restaurants in Palm Beach County achieved perfect results in the last state inspection report. Click here to see how your favorite restaurant scores.
BOCA RATON
Burgerim at 20449 State Road 7, Suite A5.
BOYNTON BEACH
Hour Cucina Llc at 411 S. Bundesstrasse.
Gastro geeks at 411 S. Federal Highway.
Mission grill at 1100 N. Congress Avenue, Unit 130.
DELRAY BEACH
Abbey Delray Restaurant on 2000 Lowson Boulevard.
Delray Shores Pharmacy & Soda Fountain at 124 N.E. 5 avenue.
Cascade on 10 N. Ocean Boulevard.
SEE VALUE
Star terrace at 901 S. Federal Highway.
The Philly Grill on wheels at 6604 Hypoloxo Road.
WEST PALM BEACH
The Courtyard by Marriott at West Palm Beach Airport is located at 1800 Center Park Drive E.
Moe’s Southwest Grill at 1741 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 5.