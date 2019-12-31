advertisement

Antonio Fins @PBPoliticsFins

Tuesday

December 31, 2019 at 11:22 am

Eleven restaurants in Palm Beach County got perfect results last week.

advertisement

The following restaurants in Palm Beach County achieved perfect results in the last state inspection report. Click here to see how your favorite restaurant scores.

BOCA RATON

Burgerim at 20449 State Road 7, Suite A5.

BOYNTON BEACH

Hour Cucina Llc at 411 S. Bundesstrasse.

Gastro geeks at 411 S. Federal Highway.

Mission grill at 1100 N. Congress Avenue, Unit 130.

DELRAY BEACH

Abbey Delray Restaurant on 2000 Lowson Boulevard.

Delray Shores Pharmacy & Soda Fountain at 124 N.E. 5 avenue.

Cascade on 10 N. Ocean Boulevard.

SEE VALUE

Star terrace at 901 S. Federal Highway.

The Philly Grill on wheels at 6604 Hypoloxo Road.

WEST PALM BEACH

The Courtyard by Marriott at West Palm Beach Airport is located at 1800 Center Park Drive E.

Moe’s Southwest Grill at 1741 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Suite 5.

advertisement