Kengo Kuma’s world-class V&A in Dundee is remarkable in many ways, not least because it was built here in the first place.

When you enter this work of extreme wonder, you leave the real world, a transaction which, given the illiterate aesthetic madness of Dundee’s civic “planning”, is probably not a bad thing. The buildings around Kuma’s masterpiece are depressing and depressing behemoths, pigs in front of this pearl of beauty rising so vividly from the river.

If anything, the interior of the V&A is even more pleasant than the uncompromising but elegant and elegiac exterior; inside a pretty brilliant use of materials, light,

texture and space mean that each visit is always impressive.

The staircase is one of the best elements and something of real spatial beauty, which makes each ascent and each exit remarkably filmic. Simply fantastic! These wide staircases lead to the galleries and meeting rooms and, finally, to the Tatha Bar and Kitchen, perched on the side with a view of Fife.

It’s a beautiful setting, easily the most beautiful dining room in Dundee, and to take a window table (we don’t have it – most of them are for four people and it’s first come, first served) on a beautiful sunny day would be to discover the grandeur of the Tay at its best.

It must be said that this was our first reasonable dining experience here; after a few disappointments at first with the food and service, we left it several months before returning.

The older I get, the more I apply the rule of three strikes in everything, including but not limited to relationships, restaurants, driving tests and high jumps; an error is an error, two a model, three is an admission of defeat and a sign to move forward. We had four disappointments here, which amounts to a 10 game ban and a temporary relegation.

This time was better, although I would have liked the food to be more imaginative and not do as much contract catering. It is also expensive for portion size, and again, the scarcity and accuracy of portions was linked to the control of certain central office number cruncher regularly determining consistency for everyone, even the humble chip.

The good songs were good, however. The menu is small – too small, in my opinion, in that it doesn’t leave much room for cooking or flair. Many here gather; when they start a dinner service again in April, I expect the chef to be able to flex more culinary muscle. It will certainly be good to see a

expansive palette.

The menu opens with a crime against words called Brunchy: Lunchy, a level of modern childishness that always makes me so capricious and who wants to kill Kill Will the “wacky” writer.

Nine items are presented here, served between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. These include a smoked salmon bagel which must surely be the most expensive of all time at £ 9.50; you can buy freshly baked bagels for the whole family in the classic Beigel store in Brick Lane for that. I mean really?

Fish and chips costs £ 14.50. A flat bread with tomatoes and olives (£ 9) had to be turned over because it was not cooked, which is no small task for something I can do with my eyes closed by a blinding hangover Sunday morning.

The charming waitress came back to say that the kitchen had said it was not raw (that was clear, because we could taste the sour fermenting agent of raw dough); no, it was because it was cooked in oil that it tasted like it, apparently.

We agreed to postpone because life is too short to worry about flat bread, but the day I can swallow a raw yeast dough and pay for it with something other than indigestion is the day my taste buds and my gag reflex are dead. He was not billed.

My starter of duck rillette with flamed figs, carrot mousse, rosemary tea jelly, duck fried crouton and sherry vinaigrette (£ 9) was the deal, but there were so few; at least the ultra-small crouton didn’t have much to clean and I must say that the tiny portion of duck was wonderful. And it looked great. But, to use their rhyming language, why so small, doll?

David’s entry of celeriac tahini, marinated saffron vegetables, peppery tofu, tarragon and garlic crisps (£ 8.75) was delicious.

My main course of fried buttermilk chicken, charred pepper salad, harissa mayonnaise and paprika fries (£ 10.50) was hit and miss. the chicken was fine, although more like a chicklet in terms of the amount of nuggets, but the wrap in which it was served managed to be both raw and soggy, the charred pepper salad just a piece of moisture viscous and oily to add to base moisture.

David just ordered cheese (£ 9) to replace his main dish of uncooked flatbread.

He thought everything was fine, even though it was cold in the fridge and was accompanied by three oat cakes and bread 15 minutes earlier than the stale product I had been served earlier for £ 1. I mean, I know it was a Monday, but serve fresh bread or not at all! The homemade pickles that accompanied the cheese were extremely good.

A winter fruit pudding for dessert (£ 7) was basically Christmas flavors but served in late January. Perfectly cool but, like one of the four puddings, it could surely be replaced by something else that doesn’t sing Jingle Bells as loud.

After all this, I must say that it is a restaurant with fantastic potential. The room is beautiful. The view is impressive.

The tables are well spaced. Our waitress was great, although service in general can be spotty and they need a good reception / butler. But they have to work on food.

Of course, they are not the only museum and gallery to serve disappointing food to a captive clientele – you go to a museum, walk around, shop for gifts and have lunch. But if this place is intended for Dundonians and loyal customers as much as for visitors, it must increase its game somewhat.

Just up the street at DCA there is a lively and lively restaurant that serves much better food at more reasonable prices, from breakfast until late evening. You feel less corporate, less like an impersonal machine just to bleed you money.

Furthermore, DCA is not so cut off from the city center by an exasperating succession of main roads, a hideous and still unoccupied office building and endless pedestrian crossings, which makes it more accessible.

But V&A Dundee has a historic building, that view and, like DCA with Beth Bate, a very focused vision of director Philip Long. Tatha is the most wonderful place to eat – I just feel like the food doesn’t really match the beauty of the space and the setting.

During the day, it will truly be a place to savor for the food as well as the building, exhibitions and events.

Tatha Bar and kitchen

V&A Dundee

t: 01382 411633

w: vam.ac.uk

Price: tickets from £ 5; main courses from around £ 8.50; dessert from £ 6

Value: 5/10

Menu: 6/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10

Food: 6/10

Total: 34/50