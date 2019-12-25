advertisement

Here’s your chance to appear in front of the camera and behind the scenes of an upcoming episode of Food Networks “Restaurant Impossible”. The episode will be shot in Delray Beach in early January.

Ever watch a episode of Food Networks “Restaurant Impossible” and ask yourself who tried the guests who have proven that a crowded restaurant has followed the advice of chef Robert Irvine and yourself out of danger brought?

Do you want to be one of them

advertisement

If so, you’re in luck. Food Network is on the lookout for locals who would love to be at the movies from January 7-8 when the “Impossible” crew films an episode at Delray Beach’s Taverna Trela. The Greek restaurant is the latest to follow the instruction of Irvine, who recently appeared at the Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival.

During filming, restaurant owners and staff will try with Chef Irvine’s help to revise the menu and appearance within two days – at just $ 10,000. The production is looking for cinema-goers and everyone who wants to work on reassembling the restaurant.

For the guests, the show is looking for people aged 9 and over who want to make a reservation in the restaurant for 7 p.m. on January 8th. These guests have to pay for their own meals.

Volunteers, especially professionals in areas such as painting, electrical engineering, contract manufacturing, upholstery and more, should note these skills in their emails. They are needed for three shifts: from 12 to 7 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 7th and from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. These volunteers must be at least 18 years old, sign a declaration of consent and a volunteer agreement and wear comfortable clothes and shoes without logos. Meals are provided.

Interested parties can send an email to volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com until noon on January 2. Use the subject line “1612 DELRAY VOLUNTEER” and enter your preferred day and / or shift, your full name, your email address, your mobile number and your skills.

Those wishing to make a table reservation for the reopening of the Taverna Trela ​​can send an email to volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by 12:00 noon on January 2nd stating the subject “1612 DELRAY RESERVATIONS”.

The event is first come, first served. The selected people will receive a confirmation email that is close to the event date.

lstreeter@pbpost.com

advertisement