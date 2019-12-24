advertisement

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. – Cooks at the Greek island cafe in Mount Carmel were preparing a feast on Christmas Eve for families in need.

Employees handed out Christmas cards in the local soup kitchen and invited ten families to a holiday dinner in the restaurant.

“We have delivered all invitations manually. “I am sorry now, I am sorry,” said waitress Crystal Wilhelm. “It really made us cry because he was so grateful. It made us all feel good about giving someone that feeling that they care. “

advertisement

The restaurant served a Greek-American Christmas Eve dinner with pork, mashed potatoes, spinach pie, buttered beans and loucoumades, a Greek fried dough.

“It’s a very big meal. I have everything ready in the oven and it’s ready to go, “said chef Jennifer Walkowiak.

The restaurant had a full staff and all hands were on deck to get us ready for the big meal.

“I hope those ten families come and I’m just excited about it. I’m super excited about it,” Walkowiak said.

“Very grateful to be able to do such a thing for our community,” said Wilhelm.

This is the first time that Greek Isle Cafe needs families on Christmas Eve for dinner. However, employees hope to make it an annual tradition.

40.797031

-76.411896

advertisement