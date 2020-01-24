advertisement

A new project, presented at the January 21 council meeting as part of an amendment to the five-year budget, is designed to restore access to recreational facilities behind Whistler’s Emerald District.

The project proposes $ 1.7 million for general municipal capital expenditures and general capital reserves for the purchase of land at 9561 Emerald Dr. issue.

There is currently a four-bedroom house on the property that the Whistler Resort Community (RMOW) would like to use to house employees.

The property was valued at $ 1.33 million as of July 1, 2019. RMOW spending of $ 1.7 million includes related building and property upgrades, as well as money to redirect the paths.

The community has already been assigned to purchase the property and will take possession of it on February 8 (the council has the right to purchase land on camera during meetings, Mayor Jack Crompton said after the meeting).

Access to Crown Land around the neighborhood, which includes One Duck Lake, hiking and mountain biking trails, and a Wiffle golf course, was practically cut off due to private development, making residents frustrated.

Emerald residents have been asking RMOW to address the problem since at least 2016 (see Pique, June 20, 2016: “Emerald residents are pushing for a solution to access Crown Land”).

The property is adjacent to the properties currently owned by the Lil’wat and Squamish nations. These will be transferred to RMOW in a Memorandum of Understanding 2017 against municipal land in Kadenwood.

The broadcast will be official as soon as Whistler’s updated official community plan is adopted later this year.

“One comment is that buying the property does not immediately give access to leisure,” said Crompton.

“There is still much work to be done to improve this right of way to make this access possible, but it is a great asset to restore free access to these important routes.”

The RMOW expects further details to be available later this year.

The budget change also affected two other projects: replacing the air conditioner at Meadow Park Sports Center and burying utility lines in white gold.

In the former case, the project’s total budget continues to be $ 1.2 million. Due to a delay in the project, the funds estimated for 2019 will now be spent in 2020, so a change is necessary.

White Gold Utility Undergrounding is a new project with a proposed $ 3.5 million budget from the general capital reserve.

On September 5, the city council received a letter from Toni Metcalf, who spoke as a resident of the neighborhood (she is also the coordinator for the economic development of the RMOW) and expressed the interest of the residents of the White Gold, a formal petition process for the work initiate.

Metcalf’s letter was accompanied by the signatures of more than 120 white gold residents.

Pursuant to Section 212 of the Community Charter, homeowners can apply to a community for a “local service area”, with the cost being reimbursed over a number of years by an annual property tax surcharge.

The RMOW pays as such for the project (possibly supported by BC Hydro grants) and reimburses the costs from the white gold residents by increasing their tax bills.

The amendment was discussed in the first three readings at the meeting and will be put up for adoption again later.

