For Alberta, trade matters.

And for the province’s agriculture sector, the challenges of international trade remain an unpredictable factor in the way 2020 will unfold.

From the continued cancellation of Canadian canola sales in China to the possible course of a new trade agreement between Beijing and Washington, getting goods to market is a crucial issue in a new year.

“Two-thirds of what we produce is exported, so for the industry to thrive, trade has to happen,” said Jeff Vassart, Cargill Canada’s president.

“I would put trade at the top of the list for Canada right now, in terms of an obstacle to growth and prosperity.”

Speaking at the Agriculture Summit in Canada in Calgary last week, the heads of some of the nation’s largest agribusinesses addressed key industry challenges in selling products abroad.

For example, the new agreement between China and the United States announced last week will see Beijing reportedly buy an additional $ 32 billion in US farm goods over two years.

Curt Vossen, chief executive of Richardson International, the largest agribusiness in the country, said that if China significantly increases purchases of U.S. products, it could affect other suppliers, including Canada.

“This has to come from somewhere,” he told a crowd of more than 500 people at the event, organized by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“We will feel some of them. The point is that trade is dynamic. It is just like water. When it is burned in one place, it finds a new channel.”

The canola issue is a prime example of the trade turmoil that is emerging over the sector.

China bought about 40 percent of all of Canada’s canola exports in 2018, worth more than $ 2.5 billion.

However, China has been blocking canola shipments from Canada since March, citing an insect infestation – a claim that Canadian officials refute.

It came after Canada arresting Huawei Technologies CEO Meng Wanzhou in late 2018. (Sales of Canadian beef and pork to China were also halted for several months last year until a ban on those products ended in November.)

According to an ATB financial report, canola bans on nearly $ 500 million (or 13 percent) of Alberta crop exports during the first nine months of 2019. Canola is Alberta’s largest export to China.

“Trade is the biggest concern in the agricultural industry,” said Kevin Serfas, who farms northeast of Lethbridge and is vice chairman of the Alberta Canola Producers Commission, said in an interview.

“Every time there is trade uncertainty, it directly affects everything we do.”

Solving trade barriers and improving access to the global market for Canadian producers will be a critical issue in the coming years.

According to provincial data, Alberta agri-food exports grew 3.2 percent in 2018 and were worth $ 11.6 billion, led by wheat, beef and canola. China was Alberta’s second-largest export market, trailing only the United States.

Globally, Canada is the fifth largest exporter of agricultural products in the world, with total sales value reaching $ 55 billion annually.

As Vossen pointed out, Canada typically exports 70 percent of pork, beef, soy, and pulse. Also, three-quarters of Canadian wheat and 90 percent of canola production are exported.

As the world’s population is projected to grow by two billion people by 2050, demand is expected to increase for agricultural products.

“This is the good news: people need to eat,” Vossen told reporters.

“There will always be twists and turns in the way of international trade. … as long as we act with intelligence and logic, consistently and predictably, we should be able to do as well as anyone else.”

But last year has highlighted the effect that protectionism and global trade barriers can have on industry, the province and the country.

The issue of trade with China had a significant effect on farmers last year, though other markets have opened up to Canadian canola, Vossen added.

“We saw the value of dipping the canola and now we have seen it come out and stabilize,” he said.

“We are finding new opportunities. I think this brings good to us, collectively, as an industry. “

Provincial Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen is hopeful there will be progress in discussions between China and Canada on the canola front, citing officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Alberta representatives traveling to the country to talk about the issue.

But as the dispute creeps into a second year, the situation is not encouraging Alberta farmers to plant more canola in 2020.

Chuck Magro, CEO of Nutrien Ltd.

He said 2019 was one of the toughest years he has seen, with international trade tensions affecting the entire sector along with other problems such as bad weather and canola problems facing Canadian producers.

“Our canola farmers are at the forefront of a really difficult situation,” Magro said in an interview.

“The problem is so severe, it’s worth considering direct financial support, a model similar to what Americans have done to support their soybean farmers.”

As for the new US-China trade pact, Magro sees it as a positive factor for the sector in the long run, as the recent tariff battle between the two countries had “put a cloud over the entire global agricultural industry”.

A easing of global trade tensions between the world’s largest economies is a start. But industry actors say they will have to look into more details in the coming days to understand how China-US. the deal could affect Canada in the years ahead.

“The dollars we are talking about are an unprecedented amount, which means that demand is unlikely to increase so much,” Cargill’s Vassart said, citing soy, pork and beef as potentially endangered Canadian products.

“And here is Canada… It can move further with some products with this agreement being signed.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

