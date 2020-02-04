advertisement

The residential complex in West Palm Beach had the Trump Plaza signs on the twin towers for decades.

The polls are on Monday and people have spoken.

The residents of the Trump Plaza residential complex voted overwhelmingly with 178 to 20 votes so that the Trump Plaza signs at the top of the double tower complex at 525 and 529 S. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach cannot be seen.

The landslide defeat, in which more than 90 percent of the owners of the 221 units in the complex vote, marks the end of an era for the landmark property.

The towers offer an excellent view of the Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach, where President Donald Trump owns the “Winter White House” in Mar-a-Lago.

With 32 floors, Trump Plaza also drills a hole in the skyline of West Palm Beach and makes the residential complex a landmark of the city.

The Trump name has been on the complex for decades, although the former New York real estate developer has had nothing to do with the property since 1991.

The backlit signs remained, however, until they had to be removed two years ago as part of a planned exterior renovation of the building. One Trump Plaza sign pointed east and another pointed west.

When the renovation was completed, the residents were faced with a decision: put the signs back or keep them away?

The problem is solved with the vote on Monday.

The vote reflects the changed opinion of the Trump name, which was once considered a valuable global brand.

Since Trump became president in 2016, his controversial politics and controversial behavior has made his name a lightning rod here and elsewhere.

In fact, Trump’s name has already been stripped from other residential complexes.

For example, in New York, condominium owners in two Trump Place buildings on Manhattan’s Upper West Side have decided to remove the Trump name from the exterior of their buildings.

Trump Plaza Condominium President Jeffrey Barr declined to comment.

But the Trump Plaza plaque, which had previously been neutral on the sign theme, told owners in December that it would recommend keeping the Trump signs away from the top of the complex, it said.

Residents say there were several reasons why people voted to keep Trump’s name away.

The polarization of the president was an essential factor. Regardless of political preferences, controversy is “not good for us,” said one resident.

Some Trump fans drive to the base of the complex to take photos, while people who take to the streets to protest Trump sometimes gather near the complex, making it a magnet for demonstrators.

Cost was also an issue. The old signs fell apart when they were removed, and new signs could cost $ 75,000.

Aesthetics was another factor in the upscale condominium complex, where units ranged from $ 1 to $ 4 million. Some residents concluded that the name of a condominium emblazoned on a complex is no longer fashionable.

Donald Trump has had nothing to do with the luxury condominium complex for years. The name Trump was a vestige of the time when the cheeky New York real estate developer tried to complete the desperate Plaza project in the 1980s.

Trump handed the project over to his lenders in 1991 and has not been associated with the project since.

However, people who are not familiar with the complex’s history do not know this and therefore assume that Trump is still the owner or partner of the complex, said a resident.

While the Trump name never appears above the top of the condominium complex, the condo officially remains Trump Plaza in condominium documents. There are also two street signs on Trump Plaza.

Further above: Whether the name Trump should be completely removed from the property by simply calling the complex “Plaza” or by naming it after its street. This issue will likely also require residents to vote, but it is unlikely to be voted soon.

aclough@pbpost.com

@acloughpbp

