The residents of the GemLife Highfields lifestyle resort, over 50 years old, who have put together jackets, bags, blankets and nests for animals in need, are helping the wild animals affected by the recent bushfires.

GemLife Highfields resident Barb Robbie said it was an ongoing project at the resort that many residents were interested in contributing to.

“There were some bushfires near the resort and we wanted to do something to help all of the animals affected,” said Ms. Robbie.

“Part of our income goes to the WIRES Wildlife Rescue Organization and part is donated on site, basically wherever there is need.

“Every week, more residents hear about the initiative and participate in what was fantastic. We will continue to meet and work on knitting for the animals affected by the fire until it is no longer necessary. “

GemLife Highfields resident Eileen Wiseman said residents of all skill levels interfered to do what they could.

“In the GemLife Highfields art and craft studio there are supplies and different patterns, something for people with all abilities,” said Ms. Wiseman.

“A lot of people start in the studio and then go on at home whenever they have time.”

The artisan community GemLife Highfields meets all year round and works on numerous charitable projects to collect donations for the needy.

“This year we also plan to knit scarves for the homeless in winter, as we did last year, and after that we hope to make boots and hats for babies in the Toowoomba Hospital special ward.”

