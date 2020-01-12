advertisement

Residents of a high-rise building in Perth “live in fear” after firefighters were called to three fires in less than three weeks.

Thirty people were evacuated from the eight-story building on Pomarium Street in the city center after a fire broke out in the building’s storage area on December 22.

The emergency services were then called to make two other fires in the bin area of ​​a second round, on January 5 and 9, leaving residents worried about the security of their apartments in the property maintained by the council.

Fire chiefs have now stated that they are treating the fires as suspects.

Gordon Pryde, local senior officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee, said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has a very clear and zero tolerance approach to deliberating on fires because it puts our communities in great danger.

“It poses a danger to life and property, and we understand the real concern it can cause for this close community.”

One resident said that multiple fires were affecting his wife’s health and called the current situation a “nightmare”.

Objects belonging to residents were destroyed in the fire.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he had to take his wife to hospital after Sunday’s fire because she suffered a panic attack.

“She took another Thursday night, but luckily there was someone who knew what to do,” he said.

“We live in fear now. I want to get out of here. We can’t sleep at night.

“There could be another one and it could be more serious.

“The advice doesn’t seem to be disturbed. It’s a nightmare.”

Firefighters tackle the fire in the ferry at the foot of the apartments on Pomarium Street in Perth.

The resident says he and his family were asked to stay in their apartments in the event of a fire, but said they were not prepared to risk it after the tragedy at the Grenfell Tower in London.

He said, “They tell us the building is all concrete and they tell us to stay in the house but we are not going to stay in the house.

“They told them to do it in Grenfell and it was not the right thing to do.

“People will panic and leave.”

He said concerns had been expressed about the lack of fire safety drills and the safety of seniors on the upper floors.

Neighbors also want council to install smoke alarms on landings.

A public meeting is scheduled to take place between residents, the Perth and Kinross Council and firefighters at the Queen’s Hotel in Perth on Monday at 4 p.m.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said, “Collectively, we take this very seriously and work closely with SFRS and Police Scotland to ensure that any offender is promptly brought to justice.

“In the meantime, we can reassure residents that we have 24-hour security in the apartments. We encourage residents who see anything suspicious to report it immediately to the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency; or with confidence via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. ”

