The developer behind controversial new homes in the village of Star Fife said he was aiming to leave a “positive legacy.”

Thirty-six people opposed Campion Homes’ plan to build 29 new homes on a field west of the village.

But council planners said the proposal was acceptable because the site was reserved for housing as part of the local development plan.

Campion maintains that the objections raised by the residents were addressed in the report to advisers to the Central and Western Planning Committee, who approved the plans.

But local resident Jim Currie, 68, said, “Most of the feeling in the village is to resign.

“We are not agile, we are just a small village that has nothing in it so we think why do they need to build executive homes?”

“The main thing that will affect us is the fact that the road in front of our house is very narrow. A truck and a bus could not pass at the moment. “

Currie also questioned the promoter’s £ 49,300 contribution to affordable housing, adding, “It’s not going to build a lot of affordable housing.”

The plans were approved under certain conditions, including a contribution of £ 8,352 to transport infrastructure, £ 29,000 for new play equipment for children and £ 47,589 to increase the capacity of Auchmuty Secondary School.

As part of the development, a space in the roadway along Main Street will be transformed into a walkway to increase the safety of children in primary schools.

An elevated crossing on Main Street will also be constructed.

A Campion Homes spokesperson said, “At Campion Homes Limited, we are proud to provide new, high-quality housing that complements the existing towns and villages in which they are located.

“Our team worked with the Fife Council and community representatives to design a development that fully meets current policy expectations. We have also ensured that the Fife Council’s vision for this site can be realized after the site’s allocation as part of the council’s development plan in 2014.

“Associated with this development, Campion Homes Limited must make a series of financial contributions to help the Fife Council provide services in the region. These contributions amount to £ 134,000. In addition, Campion Homes Limited will supply new energy efficient bungalows and one and a half storey homes that are in high demand in Fife.

“We are looking to work with the Fife Council and adjacent landowners to identify a solution to the existing flooding problem that affects the main street via Star. The development will also provide a safe route to and from Star Elementary School for the entire western end of Star.

“While we are aware of the concerns raised by some residents of Star, we believe the council committee report succinctly answers these questions. We will work with the community to minimize any impact during construction and aim to leave a positive legacy through this development. “

