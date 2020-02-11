advertisement

Residents of Perth were evacuated from their homes due to security concerns after the roof of the downtown pub collapsed on Saturday evening.

Three people were moved from their apartments on St John Street after the chimney stack of a nearby building fell on the site, causing the building’s roof to collapse.

The fireplace hit the apartment above the bar. Three people were injured and more than 80 were escorted from the bar after huge pieces of masonry crashed into the street below.

Urgent security checks are underway to assess structural damage, although the council does not confirm whether a larger study of downtown buildings is planned.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said, “Council service emergency team leaders worked with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service throughout the weekend.

“A full inspection of the building structure is underway. The site is currently secured by an internal and external cordon of barriers and the street is now secure.

“Three people were accommodated at the Salutation hotel over the weekend.”

The Courier asked the board if a broader investigation would be undertaken, but a spokesperson said it was unable to answer this question.

Businesses that were boarded up over the weekend are now accessible on St John Street, but there is still no communication route between High Street and South Street as engineers continue their surveying work.

The Courier understands that the displaced residents are still living in the hotel while the teams continue to work on the St John Street site.

Site owner Frank Burgerseed said he was fortunate that no one was killed in the incident.

Burgerseed said, “Two people almost lost their lives but they missed it.

“They were standing outside, smoking, but because of the weather, they were inside the door.

“If it had been 15 minutes later, our door staff would have stood there and if it had been a few hours later, hundreds of people might have been inside.

“Overall, everyone was very lucky.”

The condition of the three people injured during the incident is still unknown, but no one seems to have been seriously injured.

