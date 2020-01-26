advertisement

A new trick that burglars are using to get through people’s locks has led to warnings from police across the country.

A trend has been reported in break-ins where the locking area for PVC doors is completely burned.

The increasing use of blowpipes to enter homes could cause enough damage to break, bend, or completely remove a lock, reports Lincolnshire Live.

The Hull, Stockport and Bromsgrove police forces are among those warning residents to be alert.

However, the forces say that locks conforming to British standards should be able to withstand a torch attack.

Stockport police have advised on the best locks to withstand a torch attack.

They said: “It is important to make sure that your lock provides the best protection for your property.

“Anyone who buys a new lock should make sure it has a three-star TS007 or SS312 rating.

“There are a few locks that have earned these two.

“Cylinder locks are easy to replace and do not necessarily require a professional to install them, as long as the lock is measured correctly, and once installed it should not protrude.

“If you know who installed your doors, ask for confirmation that your cylinder locks comply with TS 007 OR SS312 standards.

“If your locks meet the standards and are marked with a kite, then there is evidence to suggest that they would withstand a torch attack.

“As an additional step, chassis jammers are also a great way to better protect yourself from burglary.

“Guillotine jammers are easy to install and use and can help provide additional security for PVC doors and windows.”

