The singer was again in the eye of the storm.

Miley Cyrus returns to the controversy she has been doing for a few months and is now generating controversy after her reaction after teasing her marriage to Liam Hemsworth with certain teasing words.

That was known the singer of “Mother’s Daughter” made a comment mockingly ridiculing her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she had been married for eight months.

miley and Liam married in December 2018, but separated only a few months later in August.

Now it was time the actress Anyone who raised the issue made fun of the length of their marriage, according to a message she posted on her Instagram account.

It all happened when artist Matty Mo, known as the most famous artist, posted a number of purposes for 2020 on his Instagram account, including jokingly marrying Cyrus.

The singer’s response was quick: “It probably won’t be long. But you can always try. Any shot you don’t take is a lost shot,” he said the “Adore You” actor with an engagement ring emoticon.

The truth is that between joke and joke Miley Cyrus didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize her ex, will she continue with Rancor?

