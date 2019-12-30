advertisement

Solar panels

30 December 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

Why are scientists so interested in perovskites, the organic-inorganic halide materials that can convert sunlight into electricity? Because they are inexpensive to produce, are flexible and can be sprayed on just about any surface – the outside of buildings, windows, roofs, parking lots, bridges, barriers on the highway – to absorb more energy from the sun than any other known product.

You really need to have a PhD in chemistry and electrical engineering to understand what makes perovskites so fascinating. Suffice it to say to people with ordinary intelligence like me, if the search is to electrify everything to prevent the world from becoming a burnt-out embers, Perovskites may be just what we need to achieve that goal.

But perovskites have several disadvantages. They are not as durable or efficient as traditional silicon solar cells. However, any lack of efficiency can more than be compensated if the available area for producing electricity is increased by different orders of magnitude. Imagine that every building in every city in the world would be able to supply electricity to the building residents or to the local grid during daylight hours every day of every year. You see where this is going, right?

Chemistry is dauntingly complex. Take all the elements and all the connections that can be made with those elements, mix them all together, and you will be left with millions of possible combinations. Now add liquid versus solid configurations, efficiency, service life and costs and the total number of combinations is in the billions. Sorting by hand would take tens if not centuries.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida think that artificial intelligence could help advance that process faster. The team’s work was so impressed by the editors of the Advanced Energy Materials magazine that they decided to make it the cover story of their December 13 edition.

The research was led by Jayan Thomas, an associate professor at the NanoScience Technology Center at UCF. The team reviewed more than 2,000 peer-reviewed publications on perovskites, collected more than 300 data points, and then entered the AI ​​system that they created. The system was able to analyze the information and predict which perovskite recipe would work best according to UCF.

“This can be a guide for designing new materials, as shown by our experimental demonstration,” says Thomas. “Our results show that machine learning tools can be used to manufacture perovskite materials and to investigate the physics behind the development of highly efficient perovskite solar cells.” If Thomas and his team are correct, AI can help identify the best formula to create a world standard, leading to solar cells to be injected within a generation or two.

“This is a promising finding because we use data from real experiments to predict and obtain a similar trend from the theoretical calculation, which is new for PSCs. We also predicted the best recipe to make PSC with different bandgap perovskites, ”says Thomas and his graduate student, Jinxin Li, who is the lead author of this article. “Perovskites have been a hot research topic for the past 10 years, but we think we really have something here that can help us move forward.” And not a moment too soon.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement