January 25, 2020 against Michael Barnard

Solar energy and advanced computing are an important cleantech intersection. From the return of renewable investments to optimizing investments to an optimal commercial solar roof implementation, machine learning helps us become more efficient and effective in our global transformation.

But it’s deeper than that. Researchers in the US and China use machine learning to discover new solar panels to increase the basic efficiency and economic effectiveness of solar panels. They test hundreds or thousands of combinations in virtual test beds before bringing them into the physical world, an important element of the machine-to-reality value proposition.

Let’s start in the United States with Jinxin Li, Basudev Pradhan, Surya Gaur and Jayan Thomas from the sun-drenched campus of the University of Central Florida. Their focus is on perovskite solar panels. This range of chemicals with inorganic and organic elements has reached an efficiency of 28%, exceed the standard maximum silicon efficiency, and is making rapid progress. However, the options for composition are very large and the number of researchers is limited. In their study, published under the title Predictions and strategies learned from machine learning to develop high-performance Perovskite solar cells in Wiley, the team tried to simplify this process. They used 333 data points from around 2,000 peer-reviewed studies on the subject to train a model in search of chemistry with higher probability. They have not only identified the most likely candidates for physical examination, but predicted performance with reasonable accuracy based on underlying chemical factors. Their work also supports and suggests approaching the theoretical Shockley-Queisser limit for individual solar cell efficiency. Although solar panels have fallen in price, mainly due to enormous economies of scale for production, distribution and construction, increased efficiency with cheap and abundant minerals still has room to pay off.

Also in the US are Baskar Ganapathysubramanian and Iowa State University team, supported by grants from the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) from the Department of Energy. The extensive team spans the United States with New York University, Stanford University in California and a member of NREL in Colorado. Their focus is on the application of machine learning on organic, thin-film solar panels. This subset of solar technology has been less efficient than conventional solar panels and perovskite chemistry, but the benefit is emphasized in the name. Thinness equals lightness, flexibility and even transparency. They have been used in integrated photovoltaic systems in consumer equipment, power generators and conventional solar parks, but in recent years they have deteriorated in favor of more efficient technologies. They too have room to improve, but encounter the same problem of the large number of compositional choices that can be made, something that is difficult to deal with through conventional research approaches. Enter the Ganapathysubramanian team. Their intention is the same as the perovskite-oriented researchers, to find chemistry that has higher efficiency and is cheaper to produce. For them it is the early days and their work helps a greater purpose of applying the approach to multiple domains.

The next team working on solar technology with machine learning approaches are Wenbo Sun, Yujie Zheng, et al., From Chongqing University, North China University of Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their focus is on the emerging space of organic solar cells, which use organic polymers or molecules to capture the sun’s energy and convert it into useful electricity. The efficiency so far is even lower in this space, with maximum efficiencies so far below 20%. But the range of organic chemistry is huge, it is a new field and the benefits are great if they can be made more efficient and sustainable. Again, this is a light, thin film technology and inherently flexible and quick to produce. And again, machine learning comes to the rescue. Because the approach requires data and organic films are relatively new, the team first started collecting a huge data set of more than 1,700 materials from the literature. They then investigated how the molecular structures can be applied most effectively for the application of machine learning approaches, and finally compared to a new set of materials to assess predictive quality. And predictive quality is good. Expect more progress from this team in this solar technology in the coming years, and a new kind of thin, light and cheap solar panels will emerge from China.

The world is huge and the chemicals and organic compounds in it are innumerable and staggering in their combinations and permutations. Machine learning helps researchers find the highest probability combinations for more efficient and cheaper solar technology, something that benefits everyone in the world.

