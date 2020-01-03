advertisement

Victoria marine mammal scientist Josh McInnes has seen his fair share of killer whales for the past 16 years, but was treated to a rare appearance on a recent expedition.

While traveling with Lindblad Expditions / National Geographic, McInnes and other naturalists on the boat set out through Drake’s treacherous crossing between South America and Antarctica. It was there, near Elephant Island, where they saw spitting blows in the distance. While there are five types of killer whales in the southern hemisphere, the group came to the rarest type D killer whale.

“At first no one wanted to believe we had found them,” McInnes said.

The D-type killer whales have a small, small snap to the eyes, which McInnes said he split into whales when they surfaced.

“I was like oh, my God that is type D” and everyone was silent, “McInnes said.” We realized we found the holy grail … the rarest mammals. “

Elusive Type D killer whales have only been identified by researchers in recent years.

McInnes, who graduated from the University of Victoria and now works with the Marine Life Studies research organization in Monterey, California, said the encounter they had marked farther south these whales were discovered.

He said that in the past, whales were seen near fishing boats while stealing fish to eat. This time around, they were out in the open water and even intertwined with fin whales, showing no signs of aggression or even shooting them.

“It could indicate that they are fish feeders more than anything else, just because they were feeding alongside the fin whales,” McInnes said. “Finding D-type killer whales in areas where there are no boats is a gold mine because we are seeing their natural behavior.”

Because of the differences between Type D and other killer whales, McInnes said they could become a new species in the next five to 10 years.

While on the three-week expedition, McInnes said the crew managed to see four of the five whale ecotypes in the southern hemisphere – Type A, Type B1, Type B2 and Type D. McInnes will depart for another expedition to Baja California at 9 January and will return to Antarctica at the end of the month.

During his three-week expedition, Victoria researcher Josh McInnes and other naturalists in the same boat spotted four of the five killer whale ecotypes in the southern hemisphere. (Courtesy of Josh McInnes)

