Dr. Daniel Pang, co-author of the new Cat Grimace Scale study, assesses Barney the cat in a lab at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine on Friday, January 17, 2020.

They may be quite prominent, but cat facial expressions are relieving their inner pain, says a University of Calgary researcher.

In fact, the scientist and his colleagues at the University of Montreal are confident enough in what fur coats tell us, they have developed a handy photographic manual on cat reading.

That six months of research at the University of Quebec involving about 50 cats with pre-existing disease will help veterinarians better detect the pain and provide relief that is usually provided to dogs, said Dr. Daniel Pang, associate professor of anesthesia and analgesia.

“Veterinarians have had a difficult time measuring pain, especially in cats,” said Pang of the U of C.

“Something that works faster is what we don’t have.”

This sharp 0-2 particle scale measures the level of expression in cat lung tension, mustache changes, the head of an ear position, and the orbit tightening in their eyes.

Ginger cat lies comfortably on the exam table in a lab at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Friday, January 17, 2020.

“What people find easier is to see changes in their eyes, but you can’t see just one thing, there are other indicators,” Pang said.

For example, the researcher said, outwardly rotated ears signal the presence of pain, as do snapped eyes.

Slides piled together also showed discomfort, according to the guide.

The cats used in the research had suffered diseases such as trauma, bowel conditions and skin problems, Pang said.

The resulting pain medication given that feline patients further confirmed pain rate jumps, he added.

“Because our stairs worked well for all those things, we’re pretty sure they’ll work well,” he said.

Heavier wool shedding, he said, may signal stress or a skin condition “but it is not that specific.”

While elaborating on the findings, which are part of the student’s doctoral project Three Years in the Making, Pang coated a long homemade orange hair called Barney, which rested on his touch while a female named Ginger watched.

“They’re both pretty happy cats,” Pang said.

This study builds on studies of the facial features of traditional cat and mouse prey.

“Everything we learned from rodent work, we used that species and adapted it to cats,” said Pang, who co-authored the study with Dr. Paulo Steagall and lead author Marina Evangelisata, doctoral student at the University of Montreal.

“There are similar facial features in horses, cattle and sheep.”

Dog body language has always been more expressive and easier to interpret, Pang said.

“They are easier to read and we’re more accustomed to being around them, and cats don’t care (to be expressive),” he said.

How useful the scale is for cat owners is not so sure, but it should theoretically be useful, Pang said.

“Cat owners are great because they know their cat so well when they see a change, they tend to notice it anyway,” he said.

The interpretation of this change, Pang said, may not be so obvious to pet owners.

