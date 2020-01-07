advertisement

Hundreds of coal-fired power plants have been shut down throughout America over the past decade, often replaced by plants that burn natural gas instead. A new study by Jennifer Burney from the University of California and published in the journal Nature Sustainability examines the relationship between coal-fired emissions and human mortality both close and downstream from those facilities.

As summarized by The Guardian, the study concludes that the closure of coal-fired power plants has kept 300 million tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere in the last 10 years. Even more important from a health point of view is the emission of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide from those factories with 60% and 80% respectively. These pollutants are linked to an increased risk of heart and lung diseases.

As a result, according to the survey, 26,610 American lives were saved by taking offline in the last decade. “If you take out coal units, you’ll see the dead drop. It is something that we can see in a tangible way, “Burney tells The Guardian.” There are costs for coal that go beyond the economy. We need to think carefully about where the plants are and how they can reduce their pollutants “

Her research shows that the emissions from coal-fired power stations not only affect human health, but can also lead to a lower yield from crops such as corn, wheat and soybeans. In other words, the emission of coal-fired power stations is bad for all living things, which seems to be quite a high price to secure the blessings of electricity, especially when competing alternatives are available that have no harmful emissions at all.

Rob Jackson, a climate and environmental expert at Stanford University who was not involved in the study, tells The Guardian: “Particulate pollution from coal still kills thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every year. Reducing emissions standards will not only be harmful to the climate, it will also kill people, especially poorer people who more often live near coal-fired power plants. Study after study has shown that color communities are disproportionately influenced by pollution from fossil fuels and the petrochemical industry.

The burning of natural gas does not cause the amount of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions that the burning of coal causes, but it has its own additional environmental risks, especially as millions of cubic feet of it are released into the atmosphere each year by fracking and transport activities. Methane, the most important component of natural gas, is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. It may not kill people immediately, but it puts us all at risk by helping raise average global temperatures.

If you want to continue with the research, read the full report in Nature Sustainability. But the takeaway meals from the study have been summarized by Thomas Burke, a former officer of the Environmental Protection Agency who is responsible for implementing the Clean Air Act. He tells The Guardian that the study “provides a new lens for viewing the broad impact of coal on our health, agriculture and climate. It is clear that the policy of the current EPA leadership, to turn back the clock and support the coal industry, has wide negative consequences for public health and our environment. “

Keep this in mind when you enter the voting booth in November.

