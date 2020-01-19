advertisement

By Wes Doane, Intersolar North America

To ensure that we offer a convincing, relevant and useful conference experience in February, the Intersolar North American team reviewed the development of the solar, energy storage and e-mobility industry over the past year. Dive into the top trends that form each of these markets below.

Solar trends to look forward to

Analysts predicted that the global solar market would exceed 100 gigawatts (GW) in 2019. 2.7 gigawatts of solar energy were installed in the first quarter, making it the quarter with the most solar energy ever installed in American history. The recent growth has been driven in part by the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which was lowered at the end of 2019 and motivated companies to close deals before the deadline.

Business purchases and renewable energy commitments from companies such as Google and Apple continued to surprise market analysts as a major driver for market growth in 2019. Business purchases accounted for nearly 25% of the 2018 projects and are expected to make up 17% of the projects in 2019.

Over the past decade, US solar energy has grown from 25 GW to an estimated 663 GW by the end of 2019. According to BloombergNEF, that is enough to power nearly 100 million homes in the US.

Looking forward

With carbon-based electrical generation contributing around 30% to total US greenhouse gas emissions, there is an important opportunity to make the energy sector low-carbon with renewable energy sources. In the 2020s, government, municipal and business tenders will continue to stimulate market expansion as more cities announce renewable energy targets and the cost of solar energy continues to fall.

Trends in energy storage that stimulate innovation

The fall in the cost of battery technology is stimulating market growth for the energy storage sector in 2019, with the expectation that lithium prices will fall by 45% by 2021.

In the first quarter of 2019, the market achieved record growth of 232%. Part of that growth can be attributed to an increase in residential storage in 2018, with implementations quadrupling year after year due to the increase of state-level incentive programs for solar energy plus storage projects. Despite the recent growth in the housing market, storage of utilities remains the largest market segment. According to SEPA, investors’ utilities have implemented the most storage capacity of all types of utilities, contributing to around 64% of the megawatt hours connected to the network last year.

Emerging battery technologies

While lithium ion remains the dominant battery technology (especially for applications with electric vehicles), other alternative technologies continue to diversify the industry. Variations of lithium ion (such as lithium sulfur) and innovative technologies (such as zinc-related batteries and gravity storage) are becoming increasingly popular and – in some applications – cheaper than traditional battery technologies.

Looking forward

Over the next five years, experts predict that the energy storage sector will increase tenfold and become a market of $ 5.4 billion. They expect that this new market expansion will be stimulated by a continuous decrease in technology costs and an increase in national and local sustainability mandates and incentive programs.

E-mobility acceleration continues!

The growth of the electric car industry (EV) has accelerated rapidly since its launch just over 10 years ago. Last year global EV sales reached more than 7 million vehicles, while the US sold around 330,000, Europe around 580,000 and China alone around 201 million in 2019. The growth in sales is largely due to the fact that automakers are expanding their electric model lines, in addition to falling battery prices that increase the affordability of EVs for modern consumers. Reports show that prices for lithium-ion batteries have fallen by an estimated 87% since 2010, which has led to a significant drop in the price point for EVs.

Expansion of the market

The EV market of 2019 goes beyond personal vehicles and includes fleets, buses and even vehicles for sharing vehicles. There is a wide variety of stakeholders that contribute to the growing number of zero emission vehicles, including:

Large companies such as UPS and Amazon, who use EVs to electrify their fleets with delivery vans.

Driving companies such as Lyft, which encourage drivers who own electric vehicles.

Cities that introduce electric buses into their public transportation systems – a market that experts predict will triple by 2025.

Looking forward

With the number of EVs on the road increasing, it is crucial to build an EV charging infrastructure that supports the growing EV market. To make the transition to our electrified mobility future go smoothly, many cities are investing in e-mobility infrastructure to reduce transport emissions and to help achieve sustainability goals. For example, the New York Power Authority has invested $ 250 million in an initiative to deploy DC fast chargers in key areas to support local EV drivers.

Drivers will quickly rely on ultra-fast charging methods. As a result, utilities and energy suppliers will look for solutions to support the growing demand for electricity without overwhelming the electricity grid.

Keep learning

What do trends mean for the markets for solar energy, energy storage and e-mobility? View our full article on market trends 2019 for major takeaways.

Do you want to know more? Get up-to-date information on emerging technologies, policies and trends at Intersolar North America by registering today for our event from February 4 to February 6, 2020.

About the Author: Wes Doane is the Event Director of Intersolar North America. Focused on selling and managing B2B events, Wes has in-depth expertise in solar energy storage and the financial and accounting sector. He lives in Maine with his wife and two children and still finds time to surf once or twice a year.

