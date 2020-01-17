advertisement

“Maybe the farmers can finally answer the question: How brown cow now?”

Cattle have their own language and talk to each other about food and weather, as a news study has shown.

The animals have individual voice characteristics and change their pitch depending on their emotions. This is the result of studies by the University of Sydney.

The study was carried out on a herd of 18 Holstein Friesian heifers over a period of five months, whereby doctoral student Alexandra Green found that the cows gave individual voice prompts in a variety of positive and negative situations.

“Cows are sociable, social animals,” said Green, the study’s lead author.

“In a way, it’s not surprising that they maintain their individual identities all their lives, and not just during calf imprints,” said Green Feature. “

The study was published in Scientific Reports and took 333 samples of cow voices and analyzed them using acoustic analysis programs with the help of researchers from France and Italy.

“Ali’s research is really inspired. It’s like creating a Google translation for cows,” said Associate Professor Cameron Clark, Green’s academic director.

It had previously been determined that cattle and their offspring could communicate with one another by preserving individuality at birth.

However, Green’s research confirms that cows retain this individual voice throughout their lives and that they span a herd.

