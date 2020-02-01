advertisement

Update, January 31: Police have confirmed that Roger has since been found.

Police are increasingly concerned about the well-being of a man with dementia who has disappeared today.

Roger Hill was last seen at the Hamilton Kidney Dialysis Unit in Crest Rise, Leicester, shortly before noon.

The 78-year-old man received medical treatment before he disappeared.

He is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and officers say he is likely to be on foot.

He has short, gray hair, is shaved closely and wears glasses. He was wearing a gray sweater and dark sweatpants when he disappeared.

He may also be wearing a flat cap.

Anyone who sees Roger or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

