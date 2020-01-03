advertisement

Rescue workers in Indonesia rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her Bogor home on January 1 when fatal floods flooded the Jakarta region. The woman, identified as “grandmother” by the rescuers, lies on a mattress in a water-flooded room when the rescuers break through the roof to reach her. Once inside, the rescuers lift the woman onto a flotation device, which she uses to transport her to the lifeboat. Channel Asia News reported that rescuers in Indonesia were looking for missing people on January 3 after the death toll from flooding rose to 43. Around a dozen people have still not been reported after record-breaking rainfall that began on New Year’s Eve hit the capital region by 30 million people. The streets in Jakarta and the surrounding area were turned into rivers by the floods, and the rescuers carried out searches by boat. Thousands of people became homeless. Photo credit: Reeza Middlianti via Storyful

