advertisement

media_play

Rescuer sings lullaby to baby as migrants are brought aboard the Ocean Viking ship

When the Ocean Viking ship came to the aid of a group of migrants in the Mediterranean on January 27, one of the rescuers sang a lullaby to reassure a baby that was in the group. The European organization for the rescue of people at sea, which operates Ocean Viking, said: “The calmness of people to avoid panic is of the utmost importance for safe operation. Sometimes you just need a little friendliness. “In this picture of the rescue, you can hear a man singing the French lullaby Dodo, which I don’t do. By January 27, Ocean Viking had carried out five night operations in less than 72 hours and had 407 migrants on board. A handful of planes were taken away before the next day it was announced that the remaining 216 men, 38 women and 149 children would disembark in Taranto, Italy, Photo credit: SOS MEDITERRANEE France via Storyful

advertisement