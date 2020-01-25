advertisement

Rescued survivors after fatal earthquake in Turkey

Search and rescue teams carried people out of the wreckage of Elazig on Saturday, January 25, after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey the day before. The Turkish disaster and civil protection agency said in a statement that it had sent 1,100 rescuers to the city. They warned the locals to leave the streets free so that the emergency vehicles can drive freely. At least 22 people were killed in the January 24 earthquake, Turkish media reported. More than 1,000 were injured. The earthquake occurred near the border between the Turkish province of Malatya and Elazig and affected the city of Elazig and many nearby towns. Shortly after the initial quake, the province was shaken by a series of aftershocks that were said to be between 5.4 and 3.3. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that at least 228 aftershocks were recorded. Photo credit: @AFADBaskanlik via Storyful

