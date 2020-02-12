advertisement

After the Mallacoota flames forced wildlife and locals to evacuate late last year, these koalas are finally getting better.

Four injured koalas live in the Phillip Island Nature Parks and are being treated in the sanctuary of Healesville.

media_cameraKoalas saved from the Mallacoota fires have recovered at Phillip Island Nature Park. Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks.media_cameraDaniel Kallstrom with a charismatic koala. Picture: Alex Coppel.

advertisement

Roland Pick from Phillip Island Nature Parks explains that the reserve is trying to bridge the gap between intensive care medicine and nature.

“It is their chance to relax in a more peaceful environment,” he said.

“They are completely wild koalas and are being treated so that they are traumatized beyond their physical injuries.”

media_camera Hopefully they can be kidnapped soon. Picture: Alex Coppel.

While it can take weeks or months to be released into the wild, according to Roland, Phillip Island employees are there to monitor health and provide additional support.

CONNECTED:

WHY KING VALLEY IS THE PERFECT CITY DEVELOPMENT

PAYNESVILLE THE PERFECT ROMANTIC EXCURSION

“We give them the chance to become koalas again.”

In addition, the park donates one dollar for each visit to Wildlife Victoria in February.

,

advertisement