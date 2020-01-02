advertisement

WINNIPEG – After days of uncertainty following the rescue of a Manitoba stray dog ​​with cartridges in her body, metal in her abdomen and a plastic jar stuck to her head, the group that is taking care of the besieged but friendly dog ​​says she seems to be improving.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue posted on Facebook that the dog – whom they were calling Greta – remains at a Winnipeg veterinary hospital, but appeared “much brighter and was full of smiles” when a member of the group visited on Tuesday.

Last weekend, the group posted an update that Greta had blood in her urine and was not interested in eating, and Lindsay spokeswoman Gillanders warned her recovery was not certain.

According to the latest post, there is still swelling in her neck from a bite wound, which is believed to have come from other dogs.

RCMP have said police were contacted on Boxing Day by a homeowner in a northern community who told them the dog was under her deck. Officers cut off the plastic jar from the dog and took it to a shelter.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue says Greta’s blood work will be checked Thursday to make sure everything is improving, citing she remains at her own hospital for observation.

“We know so many people have had to love this cute dog just as much as we do! The support we have received has been overwhelming,” the group said Tuesday in a post.

The group said there was evidence that she had been shot six times.

Gillanders said her group was told that not only was Greta’s head stuck in the jar, which she believed was a jar of peanut butter, but the jar was also frozen in the ground.

Initial blood work revealed that Greta was suffering from some kind of metal toxicity, and an X-ray revealed a mass in her stomach that turned out to be metal. The group believes it was from eating cans.

Gillanders said the vomiting was triggered and the metal came out, along with a turkey bone and a Christmas oranges.

She explained that the hungry animal may have swallowed a can because the sweet residue remained on it.

The group is accepting donations to pay for Greta’s care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

