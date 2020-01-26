advertisement

A puppy rescued from a dog fight ring is believed to be the first pit bull to be a K9 officer who detects arson.

Hansel, the dog, was rescued from the cruel organization in Ontario, Canada at the age of only seven weeks and has since worked hard to become a member of the Millville Fire Department in New Jersey.

The pit bull was one of 21 dogs saved from the ring, including his mother and sister Gretel. A worldwide campaign called # Savethe21 was launched to fight the euthanasia of the rescued dogs. Five of them, including Hansel and Gretel, were inducted into a charitable project called Throw Away Dogs.

The organization saves “unique” dogs and teaches them how to become K9. After a year of training at Throw Away Dogs Project, Hansel was enrolled in a 16-week K9 academy where he learned how to become a certified K9 arson officer.

The pit bull was trained to be a single-use arsonist K9, which means that it was specially designed to identify flammable liquids such as kerosene, gasoline and diesel.

Tyler Van Leer, a Millville firefighter and Hansel handler, told CNN:

He was trained or imprinted on 14 different smells, and as soon as he was imprinted on all smells, he was entitled to graduate.

Hansel’s hard work paid off when he graduated from the K9 Academy on Friday, January 24, and officially became a member of the Millville Fire Department, where workers are said to “love” his company.

Carol Skaziak, founder of Throw Away Dogs, believes that the occasion has made history.

I am 100% sure that Hansel is the first dog in New Jersey to discover arson.

I’ve done so much research and I don’t think there are other pit bull fire dogs across the country. I have not found any others.

After Hansel’s progress was observed last year, other departments have expressed interest in bringing their own pit bulls as fire alarm dogs.

Skaziak hopes that Hansel’s success will continue to stimulate emergency services.

We need police chiefs and fire chiefs across the country to do that. This is the first step that could make a big statement about this breed that has been misunderstood.

Hansel will go to work immediately since he is part of the Millville team. However, it will also be available to other police and fire departments. As part of its work, the Pitbull will teach students about fire safety in the area, along with Millville firefighters.

Van Lees said Hansel was always enthusiastic about the work and said:

He is extremely excited. Whenever I ask him, “Are you ready to go to work?” And when he takes out the dishes, he begins to spin round the box.

I’m sure Hansel will make his new colleagues proud!

