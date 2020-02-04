advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against President Trump are due to be completed this week, and the Republican-dominated Senate is expected to release him after he has worked on a case from his lawyer, emeritus Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz. It could be a victory for the Republicans.

But they made a mistake in accepting Dershowitz’s interpretation of the Constitution, and the impact of that is likely to be felt in the coming years.

In his efforts to get Trump off the hook, Dershowitz argues that a president who disregards the will of Congress and asks for consideration from a foreign government to strengthen his prospects for re-election is not uncontestable – if he believes that his reelection in full swing is in the public interest. Dershowitz’s central thesis is that the founding fathers viewed serious crimes only as punishable behavior. However, this does not include the abuse of power or the violation of laws. This was noted by an impartial federal guard when Trump withheld foreign aid previously approved by Congress.

Dershowitz then compared Trump’s actions to those of Abraham Lincoln, who allowed Union soldiers to return home to vote during the U.S. Civil War. This was said to help secure his victory, and Lincoln seemed to believe that it was in the public interest to win the war. However, it was in the public interest to allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights, regardless of whether this also benefited Lincoln. And instead, Dershowitz could have similarly argued that Trump’s actions were in the public interest of uncovering potential misconduct by a former vice president and current candidate, regardless of whether Trump also benefits politically. But that’s not the argument he made that the Republicans won’t get Trump’s acquittal.

If we have lived in a world where disregard for the will of Congress required impeachment, impeachment proceedings should also be instituted against all presidents who bypassed Congress and acted on their own initiative. And anyway, Trump could not have been charged only for his actions against Ukraine – maybe because he unilaterally withdrew troops from Syria and exposed the Kurdish allies to the United States in a Turkish invasion, or because he ordered a fatal strike by Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani without consent of the congress.

Of course, Trump isn’t the first president to do this, and he certainly won’t be the last. Republicans rightly note cynically that Trump’s democratic opponents only accused him of persecuting their party’s top candidate, Joe Biden. Nevertheless, this type of behavior by a president should still be restricted and should not be given the seal of approval. But that’s exactly what Congress will do if it accepts Dershowitz’s terrible reasoning.

And Republicans should want those powers to be curtailed, given that Dershowitz’s argument envisages extending executive powers. It looks like they are all too willing to forget how quickly the GOP can be turned over.

Imagine a President Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez facing an election catastrophe after her “Green New Deal” filled the state coffers, made Americans unemployed, and paralyzed communities with high taxes and electricity bills. Imagine that she asked foreign governments to pollute her opponents and withheld her help until her government received the information because her re-election is obviously in the public interest to combat the climate emergency. By placing future presidents above the law, the Republicans are proposing to sign powers that will harm Congress’s ability to hold the executive accountable.

You should think about it twice.

For his part, Dershowitz simply does his job as a lawyer by trying to get his client off the hook. However, it is not an argument that the Republicans strive for when the shoe is on the other foot, that the President is free to oppose Congress and to do what they want if they believe that their reelection will be in the national interest.

Satya Marar is a Washington-based political analyst for the Reason Foundation.

