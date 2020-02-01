advertisement

The Republicans are finally coming to climate change and it is time.

This is both the right political move and a good policy. Win win.

Republican Kevin McCarthy from the Bakersfield House of Representatives is expected to introduce a number of bills to express the party’s position on the environment as a key issue, according to Politico.

Nothing that is ever worthwhile does without a few obstacles. The ideas are already considered inadequate by environmentalists and could encounter opposition from President Donald Trump, who didn’t treat climate change as a serious problem (or if it is assumed that the author Michael Lewis uses a systematic approach to the Trump administration Office) approach to deleting the phrase from existence).

But hey, it’s a nice start.

One suggestion is to plant a tree trunk that is supported by Trump, who has committed to join a global initiative that wants to plant a trillion trees to offset deforestation. Trees don’t grow very quickly, so this seems to be a long-term plan. But who doesn’t love trees?

Of course there are some strong headwinds. At the same event he agreed to the tree pledge, Trump warned of “eternal prophets of doom” and their “predictions of the apocalypse,” so McCarthy and the House Republicans appear to have some work to do to reach consensus.

Some voters consider the idea of ​​a climate crisis to be alarming at best and at worst misrepresentation. But according to science and public perception, these people are in the minority.

First, the boring scientific stuff. According to NASA, the people we generally agree with are pretty smart, greenhouse gas emissions are rising and at an extremely high level. Doubters say we are only in one cycle.

However, NASA people would reply that emission levels have never been as high as they have been in the cycles of the past hundreds of thousands of years, and that although they have slowed recently, they are still increasing.

The problem with greenhouse gases is that they trap heat, which leads to warming (the past decade has been the hottest in history, according to NASA’s cousins ​​from NOAA). The warming leads to all sorts of problems, such as rising sea levels, worsening forest fires and extreme weather, that have affected California in recent years. It is clear that we should look for ways to mitigate and reduce these trends.

Second, climate change is a big problem because most people think it is a big problem. As Lee Atwater said: “In politics, perception is a reality.”

California polls are for those who still think scientists are wrong. According to a poll conducted by the California Public Policy Institute last summer, 64 percent of respondents believe the negative effects of global warming are already felt, and 74 percent say it is at least a serious threat to the California economy and way of life.

If the vast majority of voters are convinced that something is happening, it is not a good way to make friends by answering “it is a joke”.

This is particularly a problem for younger voters who consider this problem important and do not particularly appreciate the Republicans anyway. Only a quarter of the likely voters between the ages of 18 and 44 have a positive opinion of the Republican Party. As McCarthy and others have recognized, Republicans must win over younger voters if they want to win elections in the near future.

The California Republican Party (Full Disclosure: My Former Employer) appears to have started testing digital ad news.

One says: “Climate change is the greatest threat to our country and our planet. We have to take all necessary steps to fight it. “

Another says: “The only way to stop climate change is through innovation and reform.”

It will be interesting to see if one of these messages becomes a topic of conversation.

According to Politico, other Republican House proposals will focus on “reducing plastic waste and promoting clean energy technologies” and “promoting cleaner, more efficient fossil fuels to meet global demand”.

Of course, everything that promotes the consumption of fossil fuels meets with resistance, even if alternative proposals such as the Green New Deal are too expensive and unrealistic.

It is too early to evaluate the Republican plan as it has not yet been released.

But it is encouraging that we will soon have a debate on how to tackle environmental problems, because it is a debate that is worth leading.

Matt Fleming is a communications professional and former legislative worker, California Republican Party employee and journalist.

