WASHINGTON – Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that there are no real rules on how the US Senate should conduct its impeachment trial and that the chamber can choose to hear witnesses and evidence.

“When it comes to impeachment, the rule is that there are no substantive rules,” Kennedy told State of the Union on CNN. As a result, he said, there were many steps the Senate could take, including forming a committee to hear evidence in the case.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Republican Trump this month for abusing power and obstructing congressional allegations stemming from his attempt to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. .

The Republican-majority Senate is expected to hold his impeachment trial early next year, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers impeachment items to the chamber.

The U.S. Constitution has no detailed guidelines on the process, Kennedy said. “It is not a criminal process,” Kennedy said, adding that there are “no standards of proof” and “no rules of evidence.”

Senators have not been able to agree on whether to allow witnesses. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, where 51 votes are needed to pass a set of rules for the Trump trial, so Republicans can’t afford too many defenders.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he wanted to hear testimony and submit questions before deciding whether to accept witnesses. McConnell said this month he was working in “full coordination” with the White House over Trump’s impeachment, and has said he is “not an impartial lawyer”.

Kennedy said the Senate had a number of options.

“I am not recommending it, but it is possible for the Senate, through its chairperson, the high priest, to appoint a committee to hear additional evidence, if the Senate thinks it is necessary,” he said.

Senators swear to “do impartial justice under the Constitution and laws” before a guilty plea. Experts say that as a practical matter they can declare their allegiance without consequences.

Last week, Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was troubled by McConnell’s approach, saying there should be some distance between him and the White House.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

