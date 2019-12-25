advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “troubled” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House councils on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, saying there should be some distance between the two.

Comments from the Alaska legislator come after Mitch McConnell, the Republican-led Senate majority leader, said during a Fox News interview earlier this month that he was working on “total coordination” with the White House in the upcoming trial.

“To me, that means we have to take that step before we can glove with the defense,” Murkowski said in comments aired late Tuesday during an interview with Alaska-based NBC news co-host KTUU-TV. “I heard what leader McConnell had said. I happen to think it has further confused the process. “

Murkowski, who says she remains undecided on how she will vote in the next impeachment procedure, cited the need for distance between the White House and the Senate on how the trial should be conducted.

Trump responded last week to the Democratic-led House of Representatives on two counts of his pressure on Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination and Biden’s son. He has been charged with abuse of power and obstructing a Congressional investigation.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong.

Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, with 51 votes needed to pass a set of rules for the Trump trial. The current Senate objection trial would need a two-thirds majority for a conviction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet aired the impeachment articles in the Senate, an attempt to pressure Senate Republicans to reach an agreement with Democrats in the chamber on the rules of the judiciary. McConnell said the Senate cannot take any action until it receives the items.

Whether or not to call witnesses has been one of the highlights of the deadlock between Democrats and Republicans in drafting rules on impeachment procedures. McConnell said Monday that Republicans had not ruled out hearing witnesses at the Republican president’s impeachment trial.

However, McConnell made it clear that he would not adhere to a Democratic request for the Senate to agree ahead of time to receive testimony during the trial.

There is little chance that Trump will be sentenced and removed from office through a trial in the Republican-led Senate, but emptying procedures could resonate in the ballot box in November. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Leslie Adler)

