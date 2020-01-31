advertisement

On Friday, the Senate largely voted against the hearing of witness statements in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. This will likely end the process since the Republican majority can now vote on whether to accept the process or not.

GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska announced on Friday that she would not vote for testimony. As the ultimately undecided senator, she sealed the deal: No witnesses – including former national security advisor John Bolton – will testify. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins from Utah and Maine expressed interest in hearing testimony before Friday’s vote, but Senate Democrats needed at least 4 Republicans to cross party lines to call them.

The Republicans, however, appeared to largely agree with Trump’s lawyers, who literally argued that a president could undertake any kind of corrupt activity to ensure re-election if they believed that their re-election was in the national interest.

In December, Parliament charged Trump with abusing his power and hindering Congress by pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parliament voted on two impeachment procedures, drafted by the Parliament’s Judiciary Committee, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the President.

House 230-197 voted for abuse of power; House 229-198 voted for the disability of the congress. The vote closed a month-long impeachment lawsuit against Trump regarding his negotiations with Ukraine to determine whether he had requested foreign power for his own political gain. And when the investigation took place, the White House’s refusal to cooperate and attempts to keep witnesses from testifying constituted a hindrance to Congress according to impeachment proceedings.

