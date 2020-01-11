advertisement

State representative Jack O’Malley spoke with community leaders in Thompsonville on Saturday.

They discussed how to get rid of the stress that day care providers face on a daily basis that go beyond caring for children.

Representative O’Malley said, “I think we can do it. As long as we talk to each other, progress can be made. I am confident and optimistic that we will turn the tide. “

advertisement

State representative Jack O’Malley stressed the importance of child care in northern Michigan.

He says this happens because home child care is more popular in rural areas.

O’Malley says that the home child care providers he spoke to are starting to get discouraged: “There are problems and processes that make it very difficult to continue some of these services in home child care . “

O’Malley wants to fight so that child care providers can get the education and help they need to run their business.

“What I have heard is that the regulations really hamper some family child care. But it may not necessarily be the regulation, but the process, ”he said.

Jennifer Ray, a member of the Michigan Association for Early Childhood Education, says these problems stem from the negative stigma that surrounds work. – and can be repaired.

Ray says, “Often I think we have that big cloud over day care and a lot of home day care.”

But she says the return on investment in this work is much greater.

“When you connect with these families, you connect with these children and eventually help them through trauma in their lives,” said Ray.

Representative O’Malley has worked with several groups in western and northern Michigan to find solutions to this problem. He says changes need to be made and hopes to see it happen before it ends.

advertisement