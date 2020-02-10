advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to several reports, Will Muschamp woos two Tennessee employees on Monday night to fill vacancies on the South Carolina football team.

Tracy Rocker will strengthen Muschamp’s staff and replace outgoing defensive coach John Scott Jr., who held the same position at Penn State. Rocker has nearly 30 years of coaching experience and worked in several SEC employees in 2018-19, including in Tennessee.

USC will also replace outgoing Director of Player Personnel, Matt Lindsey, with Drew Hughes of Tennessee. Lindsey went to take a job with Ole Miss.

Hughes also served under Will Muschamp during his time as Florida’s head coach.

If these two are hired, USC would only have to play one role with the departure of running backs coach Thomas Brown, who left USC for the same position at the LA Rams.

