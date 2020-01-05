advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys have officially announced coach Jason Garrett that he will not be returning, many stores reported Sunday night.

The long-awaited news was reported by Fox’s Jay Glazer during the first part of the play-off of the Seattle-Philadelphia Wildcards.

ESPN reported Thursday night that owner / general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones had decided not to return Garrett, after numerous meetings during the week. The team interviewed former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

advertisement

Garrett, whose contract expires January 14, was not expected to return after failing to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record through nine games.

Some exits previously reported that the Joneses would prefer to let Garrett’s contract expire rather than fire the coach, who has been on the Cowboys’ coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim coach eight games on the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over a permanent base in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as a coach, but is 2-3 in play off.

– Starting the media level

advertisement