The Cleveland Browns will not return defensive coordinator Steve Wilks under new coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland.com reported Sunday.

Wilks was considering staying after joining the Browns last season under Freddie Kitchens, but many exits have reported that San Francisco 49ers running back defensive / running game coordinator Joe Woods is the favorite for the job.

ESPN reported on Sunday later that Woods is expected to take the job as long as he and the Browns can agree on a contract. The report added that Woods does not want to turn his focus from the 49ers until their season is over, after playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game late Sunday.

Woods, 49, spent eight years with the Vikings in Minnesota on the same staff as Stefanski, after the two joined Minnesota in 2006.

While Stefanski remained in Minnesota in a wide variety of roles until this January, Woods spent one year as the Oakland Raiders’ defensive line coach (2014), four with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) – including as coordinator the past two seasons – and this year with the 49ers.

Many exits have reported Woods signed a one-year contract with San Francisco, allowing him to join any team once the season is over.

The 49ers defense has been one of the league’s best, finishing second in total yards and eighth in points. While a coordinator with Denver, Woods ’defenses finished third in yards but 22th in points in 2017 and then 22nd in yards and 13th in points in 2018.

Wilks, 50, spent 2018 as the Arizona Cardinals head coach but was fired after a season. The Browns finished 22nd in yards allowed and 20th in points this year.

