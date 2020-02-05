advertisement

A shocking revelation came from China a few days ago when Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said that coronavirus-infected patients are contagious before they become symptomatic. The claim, in combination with the fact that coronavirus has no specific symptoms that anyone can diagnose, suggested that the epidemic could be much more dangerous than initially thought, and much more difficult to combat.

Controlling the outbreak appears to be an impossible task if human-to-human infections occur before the onset of symptoms. Ten days after Xiaowei’s comments, nearly 22,000 additional infections were confirmed and 410 more people died – the total number of infections is more than 24,500, resulting in 493 deaths. But it appears that the virus may not be transferable before the symptoms appear, new research shows.

Public health officials now say that Wuhan coronavirus infections are not possible during the incubation and that previous reports, including a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, were wrong. Apparently there was a loss of translation in combination with insufficient access to patient data, reports CNN.

The original report said that a Shanghai resident who was infected but had no symptoms visited Germany, where she had contact with local colleagues. She fell ill on her return flight to China and later tested positive. Four people at the company in Germany then also tested positive for 2019-nCoV. If this sounds familiar, it is because Germany was one of the first countries where coronavirus was confirmed in patients who have not yet been to China.

But it appears that the Chinese citizen experienced symptoms that can be associated with the corona virus, or a cold, according to German public health officials:

Unlike the first reports according to which the index case (a Chinese traveling in Germany) appeared to be asymptomatic during the likely transfer, recent interviews by the Bavarian health authorities and the Robert Koch Institute in the Chinese language showed that they have mild, had non-specific symptoms, including back pain and also took antipyretic medication.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden also indicates that infection during the incubation period is impossible:

Data has been circulated that the new coronavirus would have been infected during the incubation period. This information is not presented in a way that provides scientifically substantiated facts. Instead, it turned out that the data is unfortunately based on misconceptions. We believe that it is impossible for the new coronavirus to infect during the incubation period … This applies, among other things, to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that subsequently proved to contain major errors and errors.

The New England Journal of Medicine is aware of new developments and is working on a response to the study, previously cited by US health officials, including the CDC. The World Health Organization said at the weekend that “the main cause of transmission is … symptomatic cases” and added that it is aware of possible transmission by asymptomatic individuals, but said it is rare and not an important factor in the spread of the virus.

That may seem like good news, but given the number of confirmed infections rising significantly every day, it is not enough. The incubation period can be between 2 and 14 days, according to CDC information. Also, the lack of specificity when it comes to symptoms makes it difficult for everyone to realize that they can have the virus. If you have a fever, shortness of breath and cough and have been in contact with people who have recently traveled to China, you may be infected. But you can also just be a victim of the regular flu. A test to detect the virus is the only way to confirm the diagnosis.

