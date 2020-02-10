advertisement

A Derbyshire police Facebook page had to block direct messaging because reports of serious crimes had gone unread for days.

This revelation was made at a meeting held by the South Derbyshire District Council.

Derbyshire police sergeant Matt Ladd was asked why the Melbourne Police and Mercia Safer District team had cut direct messaging.

He said: “Very disturbing crimes have been reported on the Facebook page, a fairly serious crime.

“Due to our shift work and the fact that it is not always checked frequently, a serious crime was reported on a Thursday and no one was there to watch it until Sunday and this left many risks unexposed.

“We cannot accept this risk. If we do not understand these issues in a timely manner, we are not providing good service to the public. “

At previous council meetings, police have pointed out that community Facebook groups are also not a place to report crimes because they are not regulated or regularly monitored by the police.

Crimes can be reported to Derbyshire police by calling 111 if there is no victim in immediate danger or 999 if it is an emergency or an ongoing incident with a person at risk of serious harm.

They can also be reported on the police website.

There is also a text phone service for the deaf or hard of hearing who can be contacted by SMS at 18000 or 999 if you have pre-registered.

Crimes can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the website.

