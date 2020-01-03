advertisement

Mississippi State fired coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons at work, according to multiple reports Friday.

Formerly offensive coordinator at Penn State, Moorhead was 14-12 with the Bulldogs – 6-7 this season.

His last match on the stage was Monday’s Bowl Museum, in which Mississippi State destroyed a 14-0 lead over Louisville and lost 38-28.

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Bulldogs lost four straight and were 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference game. Mississippi State posted only its second losing season in a decade.

The end of his tenure was marred by a December 20 incident when defender Garrett Shrader started and a teammate reportedly got involved in a post-practice clash and suffered a broken orbital bone. He was unable to play bowl game.

Mississippi State was the first coaching job for the FBS for 46-year-old Moorhead. He has his lead on the FCS Fordham program schedule from 2012-15 before transferring to Penn State. He previously worked as an assistant at UConn (2009-11), Akron (2004-08) and Georgetown (2000-03).

Moorhead succeeded Dan Mullen, who left to accept the position of coach in Florida.

